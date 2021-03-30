$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) to announce $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.43. Alarm.com posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALRM. Zacks Investment Research cut Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alarm.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.57.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total value of $1,481,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,944,083.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 800 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $72,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 456,654 shares in the company, valued at $41,596,612.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Alarm.com by 153.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 18,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth $73,541,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth $3,046,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM traded down $1.91 on Monday, hitting $85.22. 423,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,303. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.86 and its 200 day moving average is $80.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 57.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. Alarm.com has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.67.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

