10,303 Shares in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Bought by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,569,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,965,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157,541 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,776,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,260,000 after purchasing an additional 45,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,394,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,529,000 after buying an additional 52,458 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,311,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,816,000 after buying an additional 527,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 15.1% during the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 4,814,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,281,000 after acquiring an additional 631,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

Shares of NLY opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $9.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average is $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $432.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. Annaly Capital Management’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.01%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

