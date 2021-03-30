1,068 Shares in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Purchased by Freedman Financial Associates Inc.

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,068 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 312.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

MANH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.67.

In other news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $913,301.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,083.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $116.26 on Tuesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.09 and a 12 month high of $146.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.43 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.64 and a 200-day moving average of $107.99.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

