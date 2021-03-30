11,554 Shares in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Invictus RG purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SFIX stock opened at $47.14 on Tuesday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $113.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.56 and its 200 day moving average is $53.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -82.70 and a beta of 2.46.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott Darling sold 24,726 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $1,483,065.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,439 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,571.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 346,595 shares of company stock valued at $21,689,795 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SFIX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. MKM Partners cut shares of Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.45.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

