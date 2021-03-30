11,845 Shares in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Acquired by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Medallia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Medallia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Medallia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Medallia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Medallia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLA stock opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.00. Medallia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -28.65 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 28.69%. The firm had revenue of $128.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.59 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MDLA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded Medallia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on Medallia in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medallia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

In related news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 80,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $3,206,683.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,226,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,108,619.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $93,361.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,466,041.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,940,726 shares of company stock worth $77,837,183 in the last ninety days.

Medallia Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

