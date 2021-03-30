118,969 Shares in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Purchased by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 118,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership owned about 0.09% of KAR Auction Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 415.4% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 3,768,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,119,000 after buying an additional 3,036,969 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter worth about $43,973,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter worth about $33,209,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter worth about $30,718,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,542,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,140,000 after buying an additional 948,727 shares during the period.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average of $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.29). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.66 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. KAR Auction Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.11.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR).

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.