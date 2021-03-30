12 ReTech Co. (OTCMKTS:RETC) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

12 ReTech Co. (OTCMKTS:RETC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,178,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RETC traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. 15,078,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,160,137. 12 ReTech has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

Get 12 ReTech alerts:

12 ReTech Company Profile

12 ReTech Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, installs, and sells software for shoppers and retailers in the United States. Its platform includes 12Mirror, an in-store application, which recognizes clothes worn by a person in reflection and takes pictures that are downloadable by the user and sharable via social media; 12Kiosk, an in-store application, used for browsing and obtaining information about consumers and products, as well as placing orders and checking out; 12Mobile, a mobile app, used for browse products, place orders, and share products with other members and make new friends; and 12Desktop, an e-commerce website that can be developed upon request.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for 12 ReTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 12 ReTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.