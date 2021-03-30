134,487 Shares in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Purchased by Red Wave Investments LLC

Red Wave Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 134,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,451,000. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 65,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 149,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,823,000 after purchasing an additional 31,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VT traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.80. The stock had a trading volume of 171,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,002. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $59.63 and a one year high of $99.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.21.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

