1,460 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Acquired by Red Wave Investments LLC

Red Wave Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1,327.3% in the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,363,456.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PG traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.84. 280,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,390,326. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $146.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.50. The stock has a market cap of $334.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.53.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

