155,290 Shares in Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Acquired by CastleArk Alternatives LLC

CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 155,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APA. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Apache by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after purchasing an additional 125,520 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apache by 15.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after buying an additional 43,722 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apache by 7.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apache by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Apache by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Apache alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Apache from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apache in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Apache from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Apache in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.43.

In other Apache news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of Apache stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,473.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis purchased 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,392.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:APA traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.67. 263,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,276,412. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.54. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 4.87. Apache Co. has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $23.85.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. Research analysts anticipate that Apache Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.