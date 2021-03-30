16,410 Shares in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Purchased by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000. Acadia Healthcare comprises 0.6% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACHC. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $136,041,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 220.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,302,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,410,000 after purchasing an additional 896,015 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,242,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,437,000 after purchasing an additional 482,313 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,073,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,937,000 after purchasing an additional 347,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,179,000.

In related news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $6,470,270.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,226.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACHC traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.46. 2,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,551. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $61.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.39 and a 200 day moving average of $44.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $541.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.72 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

