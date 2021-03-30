1,785 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Acquired by Red Wave Investments LLC

Red Wave Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,785 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,531,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,711 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $773,911,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,575,528,000 after buying an additional 3,397,905 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after buying an additional 3,315,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,420,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,976,447.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.65.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,035,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.70. The company has a market capitalization of $336.08 billion, a PE ratio of -116.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $92.10 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

