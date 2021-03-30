19,848 Shares in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Acquired by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000. Trinseo accounts for 0.8% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Trinseo at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Trinseo by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,493,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,533,000 after acquiring an additional 253,158 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Trinseo by 3,189.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 161,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,267,000 after acquiring an additional 156,526 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Trinseo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,535,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Trinseo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,188,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 10.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 434,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,148,000 after buying an additional 40,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSE shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.29.

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total transaction of $415,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Thomas sold 3,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $239,910.86. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,741.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,844 shares of company stock valued at $5,863,887 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSE traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,042. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.81. Trinseo S.A. has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $76.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.62 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $860.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Trinseo’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 10.22%.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

