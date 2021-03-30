2,000 Shares in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Acquired by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth approximately $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Crown by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Crown in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Crown by 32.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Crown by 351.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCK traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.42. 2,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,778. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.46 and a 1-year high of $101.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Crown announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

Several brokerages have commented on CCK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crown has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

