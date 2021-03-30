$21.92 Million in Sales Expected for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) to announce $21.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.50 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $60,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36,433.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $119.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $91.49 million to $160.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $255.81 million, with estimates ranging from $203.50 million to $317.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on DCPH shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.90.

In other news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $1,072,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 170.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,766.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 41,448 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.53. The company had a trading volume of 335,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,041. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.49. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $36.14 and a 1 year high of $68.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.79 and a 200 day moving average of $53.06.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

