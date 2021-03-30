$222.63 Million in Sales Expected for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) will post $222.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $222.00 million and the highest is $223.29 million. Ceridian HCM posted sales of $222.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full year sales of $924.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $898.30 million to $957.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.96 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CDAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.24.

NYSE CDAY opened at $81.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ceridian HCM has a fifty-two week low of $38.90 and a fifty-two week high of $111.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.61 and a 200-day moving average of $92.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,020.88 and a beta of 1.39.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total value of $512,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,968,764.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

