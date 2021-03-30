2,572 Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Purchased by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000.

BLV opened at $97.39 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.80 and a fifty-two week high of $117.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.27 and a 200-day moving average of $107.82.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

