27,515 Shares in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,889,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter valued at $712,000. Ocean Arete Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter valued at $2,156,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 862,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,238,000 after buying an additional 96,106 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 75,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,427,000 after buying an additional 9,957 shares during the period. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 681.6% during the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 59,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,554,000 after buying an additional 51,800 shares during the period.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock opened at $131.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $161.30 billion, a PE ratio of -144.54 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.79 and a 200 day moving average of $138.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PDD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 target price (down from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinduoduo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.05.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

