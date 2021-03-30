2,777 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Bought by Pacific Center for Financial Services

Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 926.5% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,291,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,826 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,527,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,435,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,182,000 after acquiring an additional 542,871 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 216.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 748,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,017,000 after acquiring an additional 511,830 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.5% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 641,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,154,000 after acquiring an additional 470,735 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $73.07. 173,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,181,702. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.40. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $43.18 and a 12 month high of $73.81.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.