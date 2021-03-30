2,982 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Acquired by Red Wave Investments LLC

Red Wave Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,982 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,264 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,057,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $624,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 20,407 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,464,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,265,382. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.60 and a 52-week high of $228.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $414.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total value of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,947 shares of company stock valued at $29,322,127 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.36.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

