3,146 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Bought by Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082,728 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,124,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,108,000 after acquiring an additional 302,296 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,037,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,580,000 after acquiring an additional 359,479 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,575,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,504,000 after purchasing an additional 110,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,428,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,452,000 after purchasing an additional 83,647 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LLY traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $185.85. The stock had a trading volume of 34,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,527,161. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.83. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $178.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 555,284 shares of company stock valued at $106,132,302. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.88.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

