36,928 Shares in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Bought by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Tivity Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 27,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 15,019 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 512.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 179,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 149,835 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the 4th quarter worth $784,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTY traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $22.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,225. Tivity Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $25.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $100.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.55 million. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 128.43% and a negative net margin of 47.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TVTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist lifted their price target on Tivity Health from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

