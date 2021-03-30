3,766 Shares in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Purchased by Stansberry Asset Management LLC

Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6,315.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 413.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 51.6% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

CBRE Group stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.60. 17,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.60. The company has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.03 and a 12-month high of $82.05.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. CBRE Group’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 864,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,616,245.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $603,107.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,562,872.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,068 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,639. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

