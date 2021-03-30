3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Arvest Bank Trust Division

Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in 3M were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,196,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,000 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in 3M by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,932,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,561,239,000 after acquiring an additional 226,440 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,768,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,357,820,000 after acquiring an additional 677,445 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,898,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $856,275,000 after acquiring an additional 210,326 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,656,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $813,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,818 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.01. The company had a trading volume of 31,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.83. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $196.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.42.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

