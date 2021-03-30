$4.29 Billion in Sales Expected for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) This Quarter

Analysts expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report sales of $4.29 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for General Mills’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.43 billion and the lowest is $4.13 billion. General Mills posted sales of $5.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year sales of $17.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.74 billion to $18.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $17.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.39 billion to $17.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for General Mills.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GIS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

GIS stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,813,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,947,746. General Mills has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.03. The company has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 349.0% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of General Mills by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Mills (GIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.