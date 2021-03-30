40,019 Shares in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Bought by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Unisys in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Unisys in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 20.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Unisys in the fourth quarter worth $292,000. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 4,000 shares of Unisys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $98,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,996.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UIS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,855. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.54. Unisys Co. has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $27.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.51.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $576.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.17 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 41.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on Unisys in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

