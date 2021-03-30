$45.85 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) to report $45.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.70 million and the highest is $47.00 million. First Financial reported sales of $45.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial will report full-year sales of $183.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $178.30 million to $188.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $186.90 million, with estimates ranging from $181.80 million to $192.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. First Financial had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $50.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THFF. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in First Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in First Financial by 11.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 58,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Financial by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 224,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after buying an additional 27,189 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Financial by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Financial by 58.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the period. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of THFF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,453. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.56. First Financial has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.84.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

