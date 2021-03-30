4,502 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Bought by Oak Grove Capital LLC

Oak Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,800,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Accenture by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

NYSE:ACN traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $277.46. The stock had a trading volume of 32,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,098. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.65. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $148.28 and a 12-month high of $281.30. The stock has a market cap of $182.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,157 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.17, for a total transaction of $1,056,584.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,883,022.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 274 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $70,387.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,335,164.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,482 shares of company stock valued at $10,186,569. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.68.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.