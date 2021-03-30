4,666 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Purchased by Red Wave Investments LLC

Red Wave Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 113,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 22,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on KO. Guggenheim cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.27.

NYSE KO traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.21. 516,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,996,332. The stock has a market cap of $229.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $54.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.64 and a 200-day moving average of $50.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 79.62%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

