50,802 Shares in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,646,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.92% of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 26,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 1,050.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 31,503 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust alerts:

FXY traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $85.44. 110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,740. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.98 and its 200 day moving average is $89.84. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a fifty-two week low of $85.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.01.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.