71,968 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Bought by AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 71,968 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,549,000. Apple comprises about 4.6% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 286.1% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 697,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,745,000 after buying an additional 516,655 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Apple by 304.8% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 9,548 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its position in Apple by 313.5% during the third quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 89,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,421,000 after buying an additional 68,222 shares in the last quarter. CMC Financial Group increased its position in Apple by 299.0% during the third quarter. CMC Financial Group now owns 32,928 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 24,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in Apple by 288.8% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,423,413 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $164,856,000 after buying an additional 1,057,281 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.98.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $121.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.22 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

