770,301 Shares in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Bought by Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 770,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,938,000. Ball accounts for about 2.3% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. owned 0.24% of Ball at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,915,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,414,778,000 after acquiring an additional 847,276 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ball by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,388,000 after acquiring an additional 349,461 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,863,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,834,000 after acquiring an additional 354,752 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,482,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,276,000 after acquiring an additional 284,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Ball by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,025,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,749,000 after acquiring an additional 560,783 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BLL traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.33. The company had a trading volume of 22,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,787. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $59.79 and a 12 month high of $102.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

