8,453 Shares in China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in China Biologic Products by 26.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in China Biologic Products by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in China Biologic Products in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in China Biologic Products by 23.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in China Biologic Products by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

CBPO stock opened at $118.33 on Tuesday. China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.91 and a 52-week high of $120.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 0.47.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. China Biologic Products had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 8.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Biologic Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

China Biologic Products Profile

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products or plasma products. Its products include plasma and other products. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

