886,500 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Bought by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 886,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $45,805,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 66,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.06. 2,042,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,673,285. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.62 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.06.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

