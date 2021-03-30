89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.59) Per Share

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for 89bio in a report released on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.24.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ETNB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of 89bio from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of 89bio from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.13.

ETNB stock opened at $23.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.70. The company has a market capitalization of $471.13 million and a P/E ratio of -4.69. 89bio has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $42.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETNB. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in 89bio by 116.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in 89bio by 35.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in 89bio by 103.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 435,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,180,000 after purchasing an additional 221,709 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in 89bio by 62.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 32,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in 89bio by 28.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

In other 89bio news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $169,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

