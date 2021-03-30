970 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Acquired by Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 970 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $510.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,850,843. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $357.51 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $531.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $514.44. The company has a market capitalization of $226.15 billion, a PE ratio of 81.80, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Netflix from $643.00 to $652.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $586.62.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

