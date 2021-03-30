Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,425 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $48,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,886 shares in the company, valued at $9,367,790.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $124,710.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,210,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.47.

ABT traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,264,245. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $75.35 and a 52-week high of $128.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $212.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.56, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

