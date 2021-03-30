AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports.

ABCL traded up $3.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,573,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,501. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.60. AbCellera Biologics has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $71.91.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABCL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. The company also develops next-generation transgenic mice that provide a source of fully-human antibodies for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates.

