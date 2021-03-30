AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Trading 12.5% Higher

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)’s stock price rose 12.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.86 and last traded at $26.20. Approximately 9,223 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 938,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.29.

Several research firms recently commented on ABCL. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.60.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.17). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at about $402,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $706,000.

About AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. The company also develops next-generation transgenic mice that provide a source of fully-human antibodies for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates.

