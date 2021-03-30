ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Declares $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the business services provider on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st.

ABM Industries has decreased its dividend by 18.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. ABM Industries has a payout ratio of 24.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ABM Industries to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

ABM Industries stock opened at $50.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $55.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.14 and a 200 day moving average of $40.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,503.25 and a beta of 1.25.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.40. ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

ABM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CL King increased their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

