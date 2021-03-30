Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Releases FY 2021 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) updated its FY 2021

IntraDay earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.70-2.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.12.

A number of research firms recently commented on ASO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.31.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.08. The company had a trading volume of 25,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,225. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.28.

In related news, CEO Ken C. Hicks sold 120,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $2,476,151.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,185,743.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $88,937.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,628,726.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,129,016 shares of company stock worth $250,919,052.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

