Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stake Boosted by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 1.0% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $15,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total value of $807,301.61. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total transaction of $796,972.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,674.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,482 shares of company stock worth $10,186,569 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $277.82. 34,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $148.28 and a 12 month high of $281.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $259.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.65.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.68.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

