accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO) Insider Acquires £75,400 in Stock

accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO) insider Bill Russell acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 580 ($7.58) per share, with a total value of £75,400 ($98,510.58).

Shares of LON ACSO opened at GBX 594 ($7.76) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 523.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 400.11. accesso Technology Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 165 ($2.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 610 ($7.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £244.82 million and a PE ratio of -7.00.

Get accesso Technology Group alerts:

About accesso Technology Group

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for accesso Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for accesso Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.