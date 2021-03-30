Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) Short Interest Down 32.2% in March

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a drop of 32.2% from the February 28th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:ASPCF opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04.

About Acerus Pharmaceuticals

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.

