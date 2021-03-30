Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited (ASX:ACQ) Insider Sells 27,113 Shares of Stock

Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited (ASX:ACQ) insider Barry Fairley sold 27,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.74 ($1.24), for a total value of A$47,203.73 ($33,716.95).

Barry Fairley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 12th, Barry Fairley sold 60,000 shares of Acorn Capital Investment Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.52 ($1.09), for a total value of A$91,320.00 ($65,228.57).

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Acorn Capital Investment Fund’s previous Interim dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 2.42%. Acorn Capital Investment Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

About Acorn Capital Investment Fund

Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Acorn Capital Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It invests in the listed and unlisted microcap companies. The fund benchmarks its performance against S&P/ASX Small Ordinaries Accumulation Index.

