Actinium (ACM) Price Tops $0.0336 on Major Exchanges

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Actinium has a market cap of $1.00 million and $39,556.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0336 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Actinium has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Actinium alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000169 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 29,772,650 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.