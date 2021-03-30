Acuity Brands (AYI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 31st. Analysts expect Acuity Brands to post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The electronics maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.35. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Acuity Brands to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $144.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $70.55 and a one year high of $148.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.71 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.57.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

