adbank Market Cap Achieves $6.78 Million (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. One adbank token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, adbank has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. adbank has a total market capitalization of $6.78 million and $244,191.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00022128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00048263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 6,185% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.12 or 0.00618029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00067751 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00026663 BTC.

adbank Profile

adbank is a token. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 856,769,718 tokens. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank. The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog. The official website for adbank is adbank.network.

Buying and Selling adbank

