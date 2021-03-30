Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a drop of 54.1% from the February 28th total of 120,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of ADPPF stock opened at $29.65 on Tuesday. Adler Group has a 12-month low of $28.16 and a 12-month high of $29.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.65.

Adler Group Company Profile

Adler Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

