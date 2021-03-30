Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Raised to $575.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $560.00 to $575.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ADBE. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $539.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $469.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $463.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $476.29. The firm has a market cap of $225.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. Adobe has a 52-week low of $289.71 and a 52-week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Adobe news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total transaction of $10,251,077.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,025,605.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,558 shares of company stock valued at $52,990,341 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 55.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the software company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 31.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.7% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,881 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 19.4% in the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,268 shares of the software company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Crestline Management LP increased its holdings in Adobe by 166.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 2,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

